The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it has impounded 9,370 vehicles between January and June this year for alleged traffic violations.

General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made this disclosure during a meeting with relevant stakeholders in the transportation industry on Monday.

He said that 3,034 private vehicles were impounded, including 1,849 cars, 549 buses, and 636 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), among others.

According to him, “In the last six months, it has been a mix of good, bad, and ugly, but we have managed to overcome many challenges, particularly in training and retraining our personnel. We have successfully trained 2,000 of our staff, both internally and externally.”

Mr Bakare-Oki revealed that over 900 personnel were trained externally in collaboration with the training department of the Nigeria Police, Lagos Command.

He added that more than 1,200 traffic officers received training from three different consultants on leadership skills, emotional intelligence, customer care, and incident management.

He stressed that the authority had cleared areas like Idumota, Apogbon, CMS, and the Lekki-Ajah axis, thereby improving the level of orderliness in the areas.

“We have made significant strides across the five divisions in Lagos in terms of enforcement, and this effort is continuous and ongoing,” he said.

He noted that 2,000 pieces of traffic equipment have been deployed to enhance traffic management. “We are committed to improving travel time for Lagos residents on all major roads across the state, especially during peak periods.”

The LASTMA boss revealed that the agency’s toll-free call centre would be launched soon and would accommodate English, Yoruba, and Pidgin speakers to facilitate ease of communication and feedback.

“We are undertaking these initiatives to improve our service delivery to Lagos residents. LASTMA aims to rebuild public confidence, particularly in public relations,” he added.

While disclosing that about 256 casualties were recorded within the period under review, Mr Bakare-Oki urged motorists to prioritise safety and respect traffic rules at all time.

