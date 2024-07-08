The Traffic Monitoring and Investigation Unit (TMI) of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has apprehended 22 vehicles in a recent enforcement drive, involving a crack-down on illegal activities that compromise traffic management and safety.

In a statement on Monday by the ministry’s Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Bolanle Ogunlola, she said the vehicles were apprehended for traffic offences.

The offences include illegal conversion of lay-bys and walkways into motor parks, unauthorised stopping on highways, indiscriminate parking, and the use of lay-bys, and walkways as showrooms by car dealers, among other violations.

She noted that places including Ikeja, Ogba, Billings Way and Berger were targeted by the members of the taskforce, to improve traffic management and road safety in those areas.

The statement also quoted the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, as having promised that the Traffic Monitoring and Investigation Unit (TMI) will continue to monitor and apprehend violators daily to maintain a free flow of traffic and safeguard motorists.

Mr Osiyemi reiterated that “the enforcement operations will target both commercial and private vehicles that violate Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.”

He commended the task force for their efforts in combating illegal activities of transport operators, and encouraged residents to comply with regulations to avoid penalties.

He urged them to also contribute to a safer, more orderly traffic system.

