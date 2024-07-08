Ogun State government has threatened to shut any market found guilty of improper waste disposal and dirty environment in the overriding public interest.

It said the step became important especially at this period when the country is grappling with the outbreak of cholera.

Special Adviser to the government and the managing director of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), Abayomi Hunye, disclosed this on Sunday during a meeting with the executive and members of the Ogun State Association of Market Men and Women in Abeokuta.

He stated that there is a need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders across the markets in disposing waste properly.

“Markets are rallying points for purchase of all commodities such as foodstuffssQks, provisions and other items, so they must be sparkling clean at all times,” he said.

Mr Hunye said that improper waste disposal in markets breeds rodents, vectors and flies, which infests commodities sold to the general public. He added that this may lead to unwanted diseases among residents.

He noted that some traders, along with their market leaders, perpetuate indiscriminate dumping of refuse in their immediate surroundings, especially on drainage channels in front of their shops or stalls.

ALSO READ: WHO intervenes as Nigeria records cholera outbreak in prison

“Some markets create illegal dump-sites within their space, especially at the back, which have become haven for rodents, vectors and flies. These feed and perch on their commodities that they sell to the public.

“The state government will not allow such issues to happen in any of its markets again, hence the need for proper waste disposal. Any market found flouting this directive will be shut,” Mr Hunye said.

He urged market stakeholders to imbibe the practice of proper waste disposal and also cooperate with the OGWAMA for a waste-free and clean environment.

