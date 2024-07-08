An employee of KAM Steel Integrated Company, Yahaya Ibrahim, was in the early hours of Sunday killed by an engine roller after slipping on the machine at the company’s factory, along the Sagamu-Ogijo expressway in Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occurred around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday when the deceased was working at the company’s plant.

It was learnt that efforts by other staff members to rescue the victim were unsuccessful, as the roller reportedly crushed him to death.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, stated that the deceased’s body had been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital morgue.

“Our men on the traffic inspection visited the scene when we received a distress call. It was an industrial accident. The body has been deposited at the OOUTH morgue in Sagamu,” Mrs Odutola stated.

