Hundreds of youths in Imala/Elega area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, took to the streets on Saturday to protest the alleged killing of a betting agent, identified as Abiodun Aanuoluwapo, by a trigger-happy police officer late Friday night.

The youths called on the state government and the police authority to ensure that the officer who killed the late Aanuoluwapo is brought to justice.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Aanuoluwapo, a graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, operated a Bet9ja shop in front of a popular hotel, First Point, in the area.

He was said to be in the process of shutting his shop for the day when he was hit by a stray bullet at about 8 p.m. on Friday night. He reportedly died instantly.

There are different accounts of what transpired, which led to Mr Aanuoluwapo’s death.

One report alleged that some police officers emerged from First Point hotel drunk, before a bullet was let off mistakenly by one of the gun-wielding personnel.

Another report noted that the officers were either on a raid or chasing a suspect when one of them accidentally killed Mr Aanuoluwapo, popularly called Pepe, in front of his shop.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the officers immediately escaped into the hotel and called for backup. They later escaped from the hotel about three hours later.

Witnesses said that when the police backup arrived, alongside the officers in the hotel, they began shooting sporadically to pave the way for their escape from the scene.

“The youth in the area tried to hold down the policemen and they ran into the First Point hotel. They had to call for reinforcement before they were able to run away later at about 11 p.m. The incident happened around 8 p.m.

“As they were trying to disperse the protesting youths, they kept shooting sporadically. In fact, more youths were hit by bullets but they survived it. One of the survivors’ name is Hassan; he also has a shop nearby,” a witness, who gave his name as Tola Adeyemo, said.

When our correspondent visited the area, bloodstains were seen at the entrance of the late Aanuoluwapo’s shop.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, has confirmed the incident.

She told PREMIUM TIMES that the state Commissioner of Police has made contact with all stakeholders involved and directed an investigation into the incident.

“We have gotten the information that one Aanu was a victim, it is not easy to say exactly what happened, but the CP is in touch with the stakeholders. He has called everybody involved so that we can start investigating what happened. We are aware, we have been informed, but we are still deliberating on the matter,” she said.

