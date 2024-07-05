The police in Lagos have confirmed that nine suspected kidnappers were killed on Thursday during a shootout.
Lagos police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said the police had been on the trail of the kidnappers after receiving intelligence about their activities.
“The kidnappers who were caught unawares would not give up easily as they engaged the police officers in a shoot-out,” Mr Hundeyin, a superintendent of police said. “They, of course, bowed to the superior firepower of the police. Nine of them were neutralised while two escaped with gunshot injuries.”
Mr Hundeyin, who shared his statement on X, said the shootout occurred in the Ladipo, Mushin area of the state and that several weapons, including ” Four AK-47 rifles, four locally-made semiautomatic pistols, nine AK47 magazines, three walkie-talkies,” were recovered from the suspects.
|
Also, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also wrote on Twitter that six of the suspects were killed in the shootout when the kidnappers tried to kidnap a businessman at Ladipo Market.
Details later…
