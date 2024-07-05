The police in Lagos State said that a yet-to-be-identified 61-year-old man lost his life after being electrocuted during the flood incident.
Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the death in a post he shared on his X handle @benHundeyin on Thursday.
He said that the incident happened on Wednesday during a downpour in the Orile-Iganmu area of the state.
“During the rain yesterday in Orile-Iganmu, a 61-year-old man, while wading through the floods, held on to a street light pole and sadly got electrocuted,” the spokesperson said.
The image maker urged the public to always stay safe.
(NAN)
