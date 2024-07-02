The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has suspended the planned power outage on the Osogbo/Akure and Ado-Ekiti 132KV lines.
The outage was earlier scheduled for two months, according to the BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC).
The Head of Branding and Corporate Communications at BEDC, Evelyn Gbiwen, who said this in a statement on Tuesday in Benin, said that the suspension is till further notice.
“We wish to announce that we have just received further updates from TCN to the effect that TCN has suspended the planned outage on Osogbo/Akure and Ado-Ekiti 132KV lines.
|
“The planned power outage which was previously scheduled for July 1 to Aug. 31, has been suspended till further notice.
“Our services will, therefore, continue without interruption,” she said.
According to her, BEDC remains committed to serving our customers better.
BEDC had informed its customers in Ondo and Ekiti that TCN is scheduled to carry out maintenance work on the 132KV Osogbo-Akure transmission line for two months.
It said the maintenance would involve installing optical ground wire and other activities that required an outage to ensure a safe work space.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999