The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has suspended the planned power outage on the Osogbo/Akure and Ado-Ekiti 132KV lines.

The outage was earlier scheduled for two months, according to the BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC).

The Head of Branding and Corporate Communications at BEDC, Evelyn Gbiwen, who said this in a statement on Tuesday in Benin, said that the suspension is till further notice.

“We wish to announce that we have just received further updates from TCN to the effect that TCN has suspended the planned outage on Osogbo/Akure and Ado-Ekiti 132KV lines.

“The planned power outage which was previously scheduled for July 1 to Aug. 31, has been suspended till further notice.

“Our services will, therefore, continue without interruption,” she said.

According to her, BEDC remains committed to serving our customers better.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

BEDC had informed its customers in Ondo and Ekiti that TCN is scheduled to carry out maintenance work on the 132KV Osogbo-Akure transmission line for two months.

It said the maintenance would involve installing optical ground wire and other activities that required an outage to ensure a safe work space.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

