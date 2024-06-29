The Oyo State Government has scheduled Friday, 12 July, for the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the Olubadan-designate, Owolabi Olakulehin, as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Olakulehin will be installed as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland at the ceremony slated to be held at the ancient Mapo Hall.

Mr Oyelade urged the people of Ibadan to learn to be patient “and believe in an administration that has not let them down in five years.”

He stated that “insinuations and mischievous innuendos” that dogged the process leading to the installation of the new Olubadan did not deter the governor from toeing the path of justice and fairness.

Mr Oyelade also called on the people of Oyo State, particularly those in Ibadan, to look forward to the spectacle of the coronation ceremony.

The Olubadan stool became vacant following the demise of the late Oba Lekan Balogun on 14 March.

The Ibadan kingmakers had nominated Mr Olakulehin at a meeting on 12 April as the Olubadan-designate in accordance with the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957.

