Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, on Tuesday in Ibadan.
According to the statement, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Segun Olayiwola, has been moved to the Ministry of Establishment and Training.
The Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Ademola Ojo, was named as the new Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.
The Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Adeniyi Adebisi, is to take over the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives.
The postings, according to the statement, are with immediate effect.
(NAN)
