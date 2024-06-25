President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his birthday.
Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said this in a statement in Abuja.
The statement noted that Mr Sanwo-Ou had a successful career in the private sector before joining the public service, scaling the leadership ladder.
“Mr Sanwo-Olu was elected governor of Lagos State in 2019 and re-elected in 2023 for a second term in office.
|
“The president prays for many more years in good health for the governor and wishes him more wisdom and energy in his service to Lagos State and the nation,” said the statement.
Tinubu congratulates Gbajabiamila
President Tinubu has also extended warm congratulations to his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, on his birthday.
Mr Tinubu, in a statement by Mr Ngelale described Mr Gbajabiamila as a statesman and prolific public administrator.
He said Mr Gbajabiamila was also an accomplished lawyer who previously served as the speaker of the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023.
“Owing to the quality of leadership and representation he provided for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives, Honourable Gbajabiamila maintained a perfect streak of re-elections across decades from 2003 until 2023 when he was appointed as the chief of staff to the President.
“President Tinubu joins family, friends, and staff of the presidency to celebrate an exceptional leader on this special occasion.
READ ALSO: Nigerian minister presents gold bar to Tinubu, says transaction will boost foreign reserves
“The president commends Honourable Gbajabiamila for his diligence, high sense of responsibility, patriotic zeal, and commitment to the common good,” the statement read.
President Tinubu wished Mr Gbajabiamila many more years in good health and renewed strength in his service to the nation.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999