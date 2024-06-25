After two weeks of fruitless search, both by family members and security agencies, Gideon Akindoyo, a 300-level student of Computer Engineering at Al-Hilmah University in Kwara State, is still missing.

The student was reported missing on 11 June at Ode Irele in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State when he returned home to meet his father on a farm in the community.

He is believed to have been kidnapped between Igbobini and Ode Irele communities.

According to reports, it was Mr Akindoyo’s intention to go to the farm with his motorcycle to harvest cassava.

The motorcycle had been recovered at the place where he was kidnapped.

Hundreds of Ondo State students from tertiary institutions took to the streets of Ode Irele on Monday to protest the kidnap of their colleague.

The students, under the auspices of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), called on the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the security agencies in the state to intervene and find the missing student.

Singing different solidarity songs, the students carried placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Bring back Gideon dead or alive’, ‘Mr Governor, we need UR Help,’ ‘Akindoyo Gideon missing since 11th June 2024, Where is he?’, and ‘Gideon where are you,’ among others.

Speaking during the protest, the Senate President of NANS, Henry Olukunomo, expressed the belief that the missing student was kidnapped and called on his abductors to release him dead or alive.

Mr Olukunomo confirmed that the missing student was a 300-level student of Computer Engineering in Al-Hilmah University in Kwara State.

He said the students’ union had enough documents to confirm Gideon’s studentship.

“We are calling on those who kidnapped Comrade Gideon to release him to us dead or alive,” he said.

“If he is dead, they should release his body to us to give him a befitting burial. But if he is alive, they should release him to relieve his parents of unnecessary trauma.

“We have gathered here to solidarise with the people of Irele and Igbobini, and we are using this opportunity to call on the governor to end the lingering crisis between these two communities,” he said.

The mother of the missing student, Janet Akindoyo, said her son arrived Irele on Sunday, 10 June, went to the farm to harvest cassava the following day but he had not returned up to the time of filing this report.

“He has not returned. The search party saw his motorcycle where he parked it but we haven’t seen him,” she lamented.

“I am appealing to the security agencies and the people to help find him.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed that the student was still missing.

She, however, noted that efforts were still ongoing to find him.

“Our men are working in the forest in search of the person, and investigation into the matter has begun,” the PPRO stated.

