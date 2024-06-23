The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) said that the fire that engulfed the main auditorium of Christ Embassy Church Headquarters, Oregun, Ikeja, has been put under control.
The Director of LSFRS, Margret Adeseye, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.
Mrs Adeseye said the fire impacted the main auditorium of the church.
She said the fire escalated because the church’s fire service thought it could handle the situation without recourse to the Lagos fire service.
She said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the moment until after proper investigation.
