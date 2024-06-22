The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, passed a vote of confidence on the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, with a resolution that he would be supported for a second term in office.

This was just as the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asked the governor to shun trivialities such as endorsements and unnecessary visitations, and focus on governance.

The resolution for him to run for a second term was unanimously taken during a meeting with the governor at the party’s secretariat in Ajilosun, Ado- Ekiti where the extended executive council, comprising the state working committee and leaders of the party across the 16 local government areas, reviewed the governor’s performance and endorsed him for a second term.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the deputy governor, Monisade Afuye; the Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye; special adviser on political and inter-party matters, Jide Awe and other dignitaries, Mike Akinleye, the chairman, APC Ado local government, moved the motion for the endorsement of the governor for a second term in office.

The motion was seconded by the party’s state Secretary, Sola Arogundade.

The party’s Acting State Chairman, Sola Eleshin said all the state executives had resolved that the governor should continue in office beyond 2026, based on his performance across board.

He acknowledged the visits of the governor at various ward meetings and his well formulated policies and programmes, which he said had brought succour to Ekiti people.

Expressing the party’s backing for Mr Oyebanji, he called on party members to brace up for the tasks ahead by ensuring success in all future elections at both local, state and national levels.

Mr Oyebanji thanked the leadership of the party, the state working committee and two of his predecessors in office, Niyi Adebayo and Kayode Fayemi, for their support in ensuring that his administration succeeded.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the meeting, the governor said he was at the party secretariat to give account of his stewardship to the party that gave him the platform to run in the first instance.

He cited the need to balance politics with governance by being accountable to members and non-members of the party, and ensuring that all and sundry felt the impact of government.

The governor, who stated that such meetings with party leaders would become regular, thanked party members for their support and urged them to remain steadfast as his administration continues to fulfil its electoral promises to Ekiti people.

“I must thank party members for passing a vote of confidence on my administration. I am so happy about that and this is going to be a regular meeting to discuss as the situation arises,” he said.

However, reacting to the development while addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, a former senatorial candidate in the 2023 election and chairmanship candidate, Funso Ayeni, berated the governor for seeking endorsement for a second term when he was yet to complete half of the present tenure.

Mr Ayeni also chided Mr Oyebanji for his penchant for paying endless visits to opposition figures in the state rather than focus on governance, which was the primary reason he was elected by the people.

