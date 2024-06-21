The police arraigned three men before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Friday, over alleged unlawful possession of explosives.

The defendants are Adamu Abdullahi, 46, Haruna Musa,57, and Sanni Garba, 26.

The defendants with “unknown addresses” are facing a charge of possession of explosives.

The prosecutor, Akinwale Oriyomi, a police inspector, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on 5 June in Ado Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants had in their possession three cartridges of 32mm, detonating cord and firing cables.

Mr Oriyomi said that the offence contravened section 1(c) and punishable under Section 1(e) of the Explosive Act 1964 and Explosive Regulation 1967.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Defence lawyer, Ademola Richard, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

In his ruling, the chief magistrate, Olarewaju Owoleso, granted bail to each of the defendants in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety each.

He adjourned the case till 29 July for hearing.

(NAN)

