Barely 48 hours after a commercial motorcycle riders’ union official was gunned down by unknown assailants, two more people were killed in different locations in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

Gunmen on motorcycles had, earlier in the day, shot a Point of Sale (POS) agent, popularly called Alfa, along the Teaching Hospital area of Ado Ekiti around 7.30 a.m.

According to witnesses, the gunmen, who came on a motorbike, shot and killed Alfa and made away with a yet-to-be-disclosed amount of money and other valuables at his POS shop.

His corpse has been taken to the morgue by the Police.

Relatedly, another set of assailants, who were also on a motorbike, shot and killed a man selling rice on a wheelbarrow at the Bisi market in the heart of Ado Ekiti around 3 p.m.

The development forced traders and passers-by to flee for safety. As of the time of filing this report, the market was almost empty.

Some of the traders, who spoke to the PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity, said they would not return to the market for now.

Meanwhile, security operatives drawn from the Nigerian Police, Civil Defense Corps, and the Army, among others, have stormed the streets to checkmate the recurring murders.

One of the leaders of the armed security men, who spoke anonymously, disclosed that the assailants might be secret cult members, saying that their modus operandi in all the killings were the same.

He said that the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has given them the marching order to comb the streets and fish out the criminals giving the people sleepless nights.

Reacting to the ugly developments, the Ekiti State police spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, a deputy superintendent of police, said the commissioner of police has ordered an investigation into the incidents to ensure that the criminals are arrested and brought to justice.

“Immediately we got the information, we mobilised our men to the scene. The man (POS agent) was found lying in a pool of his blood and was moved to the general hospital where he was confirmed dead. His body has been deposited in the morgue,” he said.

Recall that a middle-aged man identified as Samuel Omoyajowo, was allegedly shot dead by unknown gunmen around Okesa Roundabout near the Governor’s office in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday morning.

The late Omoyajowo was one of those issuing tickets to commercial motorcycle riders around Okesa Roundabout.

The men who reportedly gunned him down also rode to the scene on a motorcycle.

