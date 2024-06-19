Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Oba Owolabi Olakuleyin as the 43rd Olubadan of lbadanland, an official said in Ibadan on Wednesday.
The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, disclosed in a statement that Mr Makinde gave the approval in a memo signed on Friday.
“This was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 19 (Cap 28) Law of Oyo State 2000 as amended.
“The approval was a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones,” he added.
|
The commissioner stated that the governor also congratulated the new Olubadan and prayed that his tenure would bring about greater developments in Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole.
