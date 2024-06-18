The Police Command in Ekiti State has confirmed the killing of a man in the early hours of Tuesday by two men riding on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as Okada, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, South-west Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the middle-aged man, whose identity had yet to be known, was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified gunmen around the famous Okesa Roundabout in Ado Ekiti.

He was said to have been shot moments after he asked to know if the gunmen had obtained a ticket for the day.

Witnesses who knew the victim before his death said that he was one of the officers engaged to issue tickets to commercial motorcyclists around Okesa Roundabout.

The witnesses said that the killers immediately sped away after shooting at the victim.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Okada Riders’ Association in the state, Kunle Asaolu, said that the deceased was one of those working with the association.

Also reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the development, saying that the investigation had begun to unravel the perpetrators and their motives.

NAN reports that the incident led people around the ever-busy area to scamper for safety, as many hurriedly closed shops and offices for fear of reprisals by members of the Okada union.

NAN also reports that the corpse of the victim had been deposited at the morgue of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH). (NAN)

