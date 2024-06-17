Nigerians have been urged to follow the path of sacrifice, be good citizens and show kindness to one another, especially during this period of economic downturn.

Both President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, made the call on Monday after observing the Eid prayer at the Dodan Barracks praying ground, Obalende, Lagos, in commemoration of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Mr Tinubu called on Nigerians to be committed citizens by showing love for their country and neighbours, and share whatever they have with others, which is the essence of Eid-el-Kabir.

He noted that the Eid-el-Kabir symbolised sacrifice, faith and adherence to the will of the Almighty Allah.

“It is all about sacrifice, loving your country, loving your neighbour, sharing what we have with each other and being thankful to Almighty God,” he said.

Mr Tinubu added that the essence of celebrating Eid-el-Kabir is about perseverance and complete surrender to the will of Almighty Allah.

He further encouraged Nigerians to remain patient and persevere, assuring that their patience and trust in the government would be rewarding.

On his part, the deputy governor of Lagos State, Mr Hamzat, also noted that the significance of Eid-el-Kabir was sacrifice.

He emphasised that the celebration presented an opportunity for Nigerians to support and uplift themselves, especially in the face of current challenges in the country.

He admonished those doing well in society to ensure that they lift those who are not doing well, adding that by doing so, they will be helping to lift the burden of others.

Mr Hamzat observed that part of the challenges of the country was that, over the years, there had been no lasting solutions to most problems.

He added that “seeking a lasting solution is what the current government is trying to do, but unfortunately, things get worse before getting better.”

“Nigeria is currently going through a difficult path, and pain is never good for anybody, but this pain is for a better future for our children,” he said

Mr Hamzat urged Nigerians to persevere, continue to pray for the country, and be good citizens.

