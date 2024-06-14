Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has admonished Nigerians to live by the tenets of democracy for the prosperity and progress of the nation.

He made the call on Wednesday while speaking at an event to mark the 30th anniversary of the Epetedo Self Declaration & 13th National Discourse organised by the Coalition for a Better Nigeria.

The event, themed, ‘Converting the Pain of June 12 Election Annulment to Gain of Present Administration,’ was held at MKO Abiola House, Ikeja.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, emphasised that as a nation, Nigerians must cherish democracy and be democrats indeed.

“Democracy is not about force but conviction of ideas. So, it is not that my views must always win. It means we must debate it; we must talk about it and must come together to agree about it,” he said.

He enjoined citizens to be patriotic and protect the nation’s integrity in order not to destroy the legacy of our forefathers who paid the ultimate price in gaining democracy, particularly the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola.

Mr Sanwo-Olu stated that Nigeria’s democracy has gained its roots and given room for freedom of speech among other fundamental human rights, which has helped to create a conducive environment for economic growth, stability, and sustainable development.

Speaking on the implication of the 12 June Democracy Day event in Nigeria, the Lagos State governor said it has helped the citizenry to recognise that democracy should be cherished.

He added that the actors that stopped the process were not proud enough today to explain what they did.

In an earlier lecture, titled, “Impact of June 12 on the Democratic and Economic Development of Nigeria,’ Debo Adeniran reiterated that the late Abiola was a pillar of strength and hope for Nigerians and Africans.

Mr Adeniran described the late Abiola as a good man who served humanity, practised a welfarist agenda, and was an indiscriminate philanthropist globally.

“These were the values that made Nigerians give him their vote to become the president. They believed he would change the economic situation of the country,” he said.

In her address, the late Abiola’s first daughter, Lola Abiola-Edewor, thanked the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising 12 June and making it the Democracy Day, and President Bola Tinubu for his constant support to the family.

Mrs Abiola-Edewor urged Nigerians to be patient with the present administration as the president meant well for the citizens, as could be seen in his policies and his Renewed Hope mantra.

“I can assure us all that those promises will come to pass because Asiwaju is a grassroots man and cares for everyone, particularly the masses,” she said.

Protest

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, protesters poured out in large numbers onto the streets of Ikeja, Lagos to lament the economic hardship being experienced.

The protest was spearheaded by several groups, including the Coalition for Revolution, the Socialist Workers League, and the Education Rights Campaign.

They sang and displayed placards and banners with such inscriptions as #Wearehungry, and #Tinubuletthepoorbreathe.

One of the protesters, Ajibade Kokumo, lamenting the current situation in the country, said, “We are suffering too much in this country. Since Tinubu assumed office, he has not done anything tangible. Instead of things to get better, things have been getting worse.”

“Our politicians have refused to help us by reducing taxes and tariffs that have made things difficult for the average Nigerian. We implore the Nigerian government to solve the numerous challenges affecting this nation.”

Another protester simply identified as Bimpe, said, “We are protesting to end hunger in this country. To even eat is a problem. How can we survive when the government is making life difficult for us with their stringent and harsh policies?”

