The Ogun State Government, in conjunction with the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has flagged off the distribution of food items, including maize, gari and sorghum to vulnerable persons in the state.

Speaking during the exercise at the Agricultural Development Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed that the programme was part of his administration’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of the masses, particularly in these economically challenging times.

He said the action was a testament to the strength of national and state policies, which prioritise the needs and welfare of the vulnerable.

Mr Abiodun, who was represented by the state Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the initiative goes beyond a commitment to delivering hope and security but symbolises the commitment to the principles of equity and compassion of his administration.

He commended NEMA for its usual support, assuring the people that his administration would not relent in its efforts to give succour and fulfil the promises made to the people before and during the electioneering period.

“The lingering economic situation has brought unprecedented challenges to citizens which we have the resilience and solidarity as a nation to go through to a happier and safer ending,” he said.

In her remarks, the Director General, NEMA, Subaida Umar, who was represented by the Zonal Director, Stephen Adewale, said the programme was in line with the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu of reducing the impact of the current economic downturn being experienced by Nigerians.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

She disclosed that 42,000MT of food commodities were released from the National Strategic Reserve under the custody of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

She added that the state had 780MT of maize, equivalent to 15,600 bags of 50kg and 94MT of garri, which is 3760 bags of 25kg.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Funmi Efuwape, appreciated Mr Tinubu for the palliative programme, saying it would go a long way to ameliorate the sufferings of the vulnerable in the state.

He revealed that before this time, the state government had consistently seen to its citizens’ welfare through different palliative measures.

He listed some of the past interventions, including the provision of Compressed Natural Gas to power mass transit buses to ease the high cost of transportation, sales of subsidised rice to civil servants and retirees, provision of food palliatives to vulnerable households across the three Senatorial Districts and educational grants to 27,000 indigent students in tertiary institutions nationwide, among others.

Responding on behalf of other Local Government Chairpersons, the chairperson, Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Emilola Gazal, appreciated the federal and state governments for the commendable initiative.

He pledged that the food items would reach the identified group through the constituted committees in each local government area of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

