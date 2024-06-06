Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, once benefited from President Bola Tinubu’s political goodwill when they were being persecuted.

Mr Shettima said the President’s Bourdillon home became a sanctuary for Mr Atiku when he was allegedly being harassed, intimidated, dehumanised and chased out of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Vice President stated this on Thursday while declaring open the Third Expanded National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Business Clinics in Ado-Ekiti.

He recalled that while many of Mr Tinubu’s contemporaries were struggling to have a seat at the dinner table in Abuja, he was sacrificing his resources, goodwill, and energy towards the enthronement of democracy in the country.

“He has been a veritable sanctuary for victims of political witch-hunts. When Atiku Abubakar was harassed in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), it was Bourdillon he ran to for support and it was in Bourdillon that he got the needed support and later contested for the presidency of this country.

“Four years later, the same Asiwaju supported another Nigerian to contest for the presidency; he is the current National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

“So, the road that led us to the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidency did not happen by chance. This is a man who has shown profound commitment to improving the quality of governance in this nation,” Mr Shettima said.

The Vice President expressed delight that every important personality in Ekiti State is aligned with the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for the greater good of the state.

Speaking on the Third Expanded National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Business Clinics, he noted that the expanded clinics had brought together the regulators in the sector alongside business owners and investors from various business classes across the nation.

“We are honoured to be joined by government partners and agencies such as SMEDAN, NEXIM, ITF, NAFDAC and others. They are here to offer guidance and provide the necessary services for the smooth operation of their businesses.

“Our private sector partners, including MAN, NACCIMA and many others are equally mobilised to collaborate with you in transforming your entrepreneurial dream into reality. Our other MSME clinic is a fully-equipped ICT hub in Eriinmope Ekiti,” he said.

Mr Shettima disclosed that the President had directed every participant at the MSME clinic today to be given a N150,000 grant each.

“This is an outright grant and the beneficiaries will not need to repay it. We thank our partners for this,” he added.

In his welcome address, the governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, commended Mr Tinubu for his support for his administration in the state.

Mr Oyebanji implored Ekiti citizens to put politics aside, saying it was time for governance for the betterment of the state. “Development can only take place in a peaceful society,” he added.

