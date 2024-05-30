Residents of Ayetoro community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, took advantage of the Democracy Day celebration on Wednesday to protest the incessant sea surge threatening their existence.

They called on the federal and state governments to urgently help them as they brace for another season of rains that are likely to result in dangerous sea incursions.

Although it was a peaceful protest, the residents poured out in large numbers to the main streets of the community to lament their perennial ordeal.

They were also armed with placards with different inscriptions, such as ‘Save our souls, save Ayetoro community,’ ‘oil exploration has become a curse,’ ‘N6.5billion shoreline project awarded by NDDC not yet executed after 16 years.’

Other placards read: ‘We cannot access our schools again,’ ‘More than 700 houses have been destroyed,’ ‘Community-owned factories have been washed away,’ and ‘shoreline protection we demand,’ among many others.

In April last year, about half of the community was submerged by the sea and many houses destroyed.

Speaking with journalists, the town’s traditional ruler, the Ogeloyinbo of Ayetoro, Oluwanbe Ojagbonmi, appealed to governments at all levels to help.

“We need help. Stop the ocean surge,” he appealed, adding that the governments should find a lasting solution to the problem.

The community has been experiencing frequent ocean surges, which have led to the destruction of homes, farmlands, and other properties.

The residents live in fear of losing everything they had worked for.

The traditional head emphasised the urgent need for government intervention to prevent further damage and provide relief to the affected residents.

He also called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ondo State Oil Producing Company (OSOPADEC) and the state government, to take immediate action to protect the community from the devastating effects of the ocean surge.

“All efforts in reaching out to the federal and state governments and agencies concerning the devastating effects of sea incursion that is caused by climate change and oil exploration proved abortive.

“Hopefully our voices will be heard and the government will respond to our pleas for help at this time,” Mr Ojagbonmi said.

Also, a female community leader, Mofeoluwa Arowolo, said the ocean surge had washed away their markets.

“We can no longer trade because our main occupation here is fishing, and the women can no longer have our kitchen where we dry fish; all have been washed away by the sea,” she added.

The community’s youth leader, Thompson Akingboye, noted that the first fish boat that was built in Nigeria was built at Ayetoro in 1964, but today, the place has been eroded and washed away by the sea incursion.

Mr Akingboye appealed to the government at all levels to look into the demands of the community and help with a lasting solution to the sea incursion ravaging the community.

“If urgent action is not taken, this place where we are standing will not be here next year,” he said.

“All the factories built by communal efforts are no more; the bakery, Technical College, and others have been washed away,” he lamented.

The Ondo State government had promised to tackle the problem and bring succour to the people, but nothing has been done.

Several decisions had also been reached at the state executive council, mapping out strategies to curb the situation, but there had been no practical move.

