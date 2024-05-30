Nigeria’s former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, will deliver the 2024 convocation lecture of Lagos State University (LASU) on Tuesday.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, disclosed this during a press briefing at the institution’s senate chamber on Thursday.

She said: “On Tuesday, 4th June 2024, which is day five of the Convocation, we shall be having the convocation lecture which will be delivered by His Excellency, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, CON, a former governor of Lagos State and former visitor to our university.

“An accomplished lawyer and celebrated public servant, Mr Fashola was the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, under Muhammadu Buhari’s administration from 2019 to 2023. Mr Fashola was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (Urban and Rural Community Development and Youth Empowerment) at our last convocation.”

She said the theme of the lecture is: “Embracing the Future: Navigating the Intersection of Technology and Humanity”.

The convocation lecture will be chaired by Peter Okebukola, a professor of science and computer education and former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Awards

Mrs Olatunji-Bello said diplomas, first degrees, postgraduate diplomas and master’s degrees would be awarded to deserving graduates on Wednesday, 5 June.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Out of 554 diploma students that are graduating this year, there are 55 distinctions, 274 upper credits, 224 lower credits and one pass,” she said.

“Out of the 8,670 students that are graduating for first degree programmes, 153 came out with First Class; 3,029 are graduating with second class upper division; 715 are graduating with second class lower division, 228 are graduating with a pass, and 195 are graduating with non-classified degree.

“Out of the 2,164 postgraduate students that are graduating, we have 375 postgraduate diplomas, 962 academic master’s, 672 professional master’s, 89 doctor of philosophy, and 66 professional doctoral degrees.”

READ ALSO: 153 bag First Class as LASU holds 27th convocation

Best graduating students

Speaking on the best students for the 2022/2023 academic session, the vice-chancellor said one Olaniyi Olawale and Olaitan Damilola emerged the overall best graduates for the first degree and master’s programme respectively.

“I am happy to announce that OLANIYI MUBARAQ OLAWALE of the Accounting Education with a CGPA of 4.98 [First Class Honours] is our best-graduating student for the 2022/2023, while for Master’s, OLAITAN AMINAT DAMILOLA with a CGPA of 4.78 (Educational Management) is the best graduating student for 2022/2023 in this year’s ceremony,” she said.

Asked how LASU has been operating an uninterrupted academic calendar, Mrs Olatunji-Bello said it’s due to the support of the academic staff and the unions.

Higher institutions in Nigeria are synonymous with strike,s which cripple all academic activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

