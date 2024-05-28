To cushion the economic hardship faced by Nigerians, Lafarge Africa Plc, has distributed 350 bags of rice and oil to elders in its 14 host communities in Ewekoro, Ogun State.

The food was distributed on Tuesday at Lafarge’s Ewekoro plant.

Speaking at the occasion, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, said the initiative was to demonstrate the company’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of aged members of its host communities.

Mr Alade-Akinyemi, who was represented by the company’s Head, Sustainable Development and Corporate Brand, Titilope Oguntuga, highlighted the challenges of the elderly to include physical and psychosocial aspects of aging.

He added that the challenges encompassed shifts in family dynamics, heightened demand for medical services, increased economic pressure, and reduced functional independence.

Mr Alade-Akinyemi explained that Lafarge Africa’s Elderly Care Programme was not just an initiative, but a promise to ensure that the elderly, particularly those aged 50 and above, received the care and assistance they needed to lead fulfilling and dignified lives.

“We recognise that the strength of a community is measured by how it treats its most vulnerable members. Today’s event is therefore not just a ceremony; it is a testament to our commitment to standing by our aged community members. It is a pledge that we will continue to provide the support and resources needed during these challenging times,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, pledged to continue supporting Lafarge so as to engender the needed development in the host communities.

“We all know that no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of violence. Had there been a crisis in the Ewekoro community, this kind of programme would not take place,” Mr Hamzat said.

He assured Lafarge of the continued support of the government, adding that the state government would continue to partner with the company for peace and development of the community and the state at large.

In his remarks, the Onipapa of Papa in Ewekoro Local Government, Abdulrasaq Olayiwola, acknowledged the support of Lafarge in making lives more meaningful for residents of the host communities.

He solicited the cooperation of the host communities and called on residents to support the company, stressing that it’s only through peaceful resolution of conflicts that development of the communities could be achieved.

