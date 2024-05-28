The Federal High Court in Abuja has approved the transfer of the case filed by governorship aspirant, Jimoh Ibrahim, against the nomination of Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 16 November governorship election, from Abuja to Akure, Ondo State.

Counsels to the APC had earlier filed an application praying the court to effect the transfer in the light of the circumstances surrounding the emergence of the case.

They had argued that since the matter originated from Ondo State and all parties are domiciled in the state, it was appropriate to have the matter treated in the state.

In the application by APC’s counsel, Matthew Burkaa, the party emphasised the convenience of conducting proceedings in Ondo State, as both the plaintiff and defendants are based there.

Additionally, the presence of a Federal High Court in Ondo State was cited as a logistical advantage.

Mr Ibrahim initiated the suit on 3 May 2024 at the Abuja Division of the Court, seeking to invalidate the primary election results.

Mr Ibrahim is challenging the validity of the primary election that produced Governor Aiyedatiwa as the party’s candidate for the upcoming November election.

Named as defendants in the suit are the APC, Governor Aiyedatiwa, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, representing APC, informed the Court about the filed Memorandum of Conditional Appearance and the letter requesting the case’s transfer to Akure Division, in line with the Practice Direction issued by the Chief Judge.

Representatives for Governor Aiyedatiwa and INEC echoed the idea of transferring the case to Akure, where the primary election occurred.

The transfer of the case to Akure was confirmed on Monday by a notice from the office of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“I am directed by His Lordship, the Honourable, The Chief Judge to inform you that action has been taken by transferring this case to the Federal High Court, Akure, after considering the reply from Chief Chris Uche, SAN, of Counsel for the Plaintiff, to the 1” Defendant’s application,” the letter read.

“Please, accept the esteemed regards of His Lordship, the Hon., The Chief Judge.”

Meanwhile, INEC, on Saturday, published the names and details of the candidates of 17 political parties for the forthcoming election.

The final list of candidates will be published on 18 June 2024.

