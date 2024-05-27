The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in 397 centres of Edo and Ondo, ahead of the state governorship election.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairperson, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, stated this on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the online locator for the registration centres had been released for easy identification.

Mr Olumekun said that the venue of the exercise in Edo had been shifted to the Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area office located at 16, Custom Road, off Benin/Auchi Road, Benin, due to the flooding at the state INEC Headquarters.

He said that to facilitate easy access to the CVR locations in the two states, the commission had already shared the hard copies of detailed names and addresses of the centres with stakeholders.

The locations have also been uploaded to its website and social media platforms, he said.

“In addition, the commission is releasing an easy online locator of the registration centres. Interested persons can send an SMS to a dedicated number (09136913660) from their mobile phones indicating the name of the state, local government area and ward.

“In return, they will receive the detailed address of the centre and a Google map to lead them there. Alternatively, interested registrants can simply visit our website.

“A short graphic of the procedure for accessing the registration centres has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms,’’ he said.

Mr Olumekun urged all eligible voters in Edo and Ondo who were not registered to seize the opportunity of the CVR to register.

“It is also an opportunity for those who wish to transfer their registration from other states of the federation to the two states or from one location to another within the States to do so.

“Similarly, requests for replacement of lost or damaged Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) can be made at the registration centres.

“Furthermore, uncollected PVCs will also be available at the registration centres for collection on presentation of the Temporary Voters’ Cards (TVCs) by registered voters in person. No cards will be collected by proxy,’’ he said.

Mr Olumekun appealed to eligible Nigerians to come out en masse early to register and avoid last minute rush.

While the Edo governorship election will hold on 21 September, that of Ondo comes up on 16 November.

(NAN)

