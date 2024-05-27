Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing a safe, supportive and inclusive environment where every child in the state could thrive and fulfil their dreams.

Mr Abiodun said this during the year 2024 Children’s Day celebration, with the theme, ‘Enhancing the Total Well-being of the Nigerian Child Through Quality Education and Skills Development,’ at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The governor stated that education was at the heart of the government’s efforts to uplift children in the state, and to prepare them for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor noted that the theme for this year’s celebration was appropriate in light of current international best practices in the sector. He promised that the government would not relent in its efforts to prepare the children for the future.

“Our commitment to investing in their well-being and future success is at the front burner of this administration. That is why social welfare and well-being, quality education and human capital development are uppermost in our ISEYA developmental pillar.

“We have remained consistent with employment of teachers and the Ogun Teach Intervention Programme, which has been designed to fill manpower shortages in primary, secondary and technical colleges across the state,” he said.

Mr Abiodun noted that his administration made tremendous strides in expanding access to quality education for all children, regardless of their background or circumstance, just as the government had ensured that basic education remained compulsory and free for every child in the state’s public schools.

He expressed gratitude to the Office of the First Lady of Ogun State, Ministries of Women Affairs and Social Development; Education, Science and Technology; Youth and Sports Development and other key agencies contributing to the development and care of the children in the state, promising steadfast commitment to supporting them every step of the way.

The governor encouraged the children to realise that their potential was limitless, advising them to strive to be the best in all their endeavours, to complement the government’s efforts at building a brighter future for the state and Nigeria as a whole.

One of the students, Miss Yetunde Ajisafe from Nawarudeen High School, Oke-Ijehun, Abeokuta, appreciated the governor for prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of children, and for celebrating them yearly to give them a sense of belonging.

