The Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says five persons have been rescued, and one dead body was recovered from a collapsed mosque at Papa Ajao, Mushin, on Sunday.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, permanent secretary of LASEMA, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said the mosque on Yusuf Street, off Ladipo Road, Papa Ajao, collapsed while prayer was ongoing.

The permanent secretary said that search and rescue operations were taking place under his supervision.

He listed emergency responders at the scene to include the LASEMA Response Team, the police, the Lagos State Ambulance Service and the Lagos State Fire Service.

(NAN)

