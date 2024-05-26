The Federal Ministry of Works has announced the closure of the Oworo-bound section of the Third Mainland Bridge, from midnight on Saturday (May 25) until 6.00 p.m. on Sunday (May 26).

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

The controller said that the closure was to enable the ministry to carry out urgent repairs on the bridge.

Mr Kesha, who regretted all the inconveniences that the closure might cause motorists, advised them to use alternative routes.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

