The Federal Ministry of Works has announced the closure of the Oworo-bound section of the Third Mainland Bridge, from midnight on Saturday (May 25) until 6.00 p.m. on Sunday (May 26).
The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.
The controller said that the closure was to enable the ministry to carry out urgent repairs on the bridge.
Mr Kesha, who regretted all the inconveniences that the closure might cause motorists, advised them to use alternative routes.
|
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999