The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the receipt of nominated candidates for the 16 November governorship election in Ondo State.

The commission said that 17 political parties met the 20 May deadline for submission of the list of candidates as specified in its guidelines.

A statement by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, on Thursday, stated that the parties had uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Ondo State Governorship Election by the deadline of 6.00 p.m. on Monday, 20 May 2024 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.

“The personal particulars of the governorship candidates and their running mates will be published on Saturday, 25 May 2024, one week from the last date for the submission of nominations as provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 4 on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election,” the statement further read.

“The Commission shall publish the personal particulars by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at our state headquarters in Akure and the 18 Local Government offices across the state.

“We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents. Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate or running mate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.”

The Ondo State Governorship Election is scheduled for Saturday, 16 November 2024.

Although the majority of the parties had peaceful selection processes to determine their candidates, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has its candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s nomination being challenged at the court.

The court is expected to begin hearing the case on 29 May at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Governorship aspirant, Jimoh Ibrahim, the senator representing Ondo South, is praying the court to declare the April primary election of the APC a nullity following non-compliance with the laws.

He had said he was not asking the court to declare him as the candidate, but wanted the exercise to be repeated in compliance with the law.

