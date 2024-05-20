Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Monday, directed security agencies to fish out the killers of 32-year-old Bayo Agbetoke, who was shot dead on Saturday during a bloody boundary clash between Eda Oniyo community in Ekiti and Obbo Ayegunle in Kwara State.

The governor urged the Eda Oniyo community to embrace peace and rein in their youths against taking reprisal actions that could further exacerbate the already tense atmosphere.

Recall that the victim was said to have been killed when some irate youths from Obbo Ayegunle allegedly invaded Eda Oniyo Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area for the second time and unleashed mayhem on the residents over the protracted issue of the ownership of an expanse of land located between the border towns.

Mr Oyebanji, during a sympathy visit to the palace of Eleda of Eda Oniyo, Oba Julius Awolola, and the deceased’s family on Monday, described the killing as saddening and unwarranted, promising to initiate a peace-building process with Kwara State for accelerated resolution of the dispute.

The governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, condemned the gruesome killing of the deceased, describing such action as callous and morally reprehensible.

Mr Oyebanji promised that his government would work collaboratively with security agencies to arrest the killers and bring them to justice while pledging more security beef up in the town to ward off assailants.

“This killing was highly devastating and uncalled for. It becomes more painful to me because it came barely four days after I met with the stakeholders from Eda Oniyo, led by your royal highness, chiefs and the elite. We promised that this matter will be resolved officially with the Kwara State Government.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The government of Governor Biodun Oyebanji places high value on the security of lives and property, and under no guise would he allow anyone to kill any Ekiti indigene and go scot-free. I assure you, the killers will be brought to book,” he said.

The governor expressed confidence that his colleague in Kwara State would not be happy about the sordid turn of events between the two formerly friendly communities.

Consoling Eda Oniyo indigenes, who gathered at the palace to mourn the deceased, Mr Oyebanji appealed to them not to move about after 8 p.m. to avert further attacks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

