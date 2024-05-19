The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, says he is confident that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Mr Oyetola said this while receiving two prominent PDP members – Dotun Babayemi, a former governorship aspirant and Shuaibu Oyedokun, a former national deputy chairman of the PDP – in Osogbo, on Friday.

The minister urged members of the APC to welcome the new members into the party without any discrimination.

“It is an irony that we lost an election over a year ago and there has been no major defection from the party. What we have is the reverse.

“It is the ruling party that is coming to us, which shows that APC remains a party to beat.

“We have done so well, and people are starting to see that when it comes to governance, the Progressives know how to do it.

“Alhaji Shuaibu (Oyedokun) and Dotun Babayemi were members of the APC but now they have seen the difference between progressive and conservative (politics) and they are back in to the party,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Tajudeen Lawal, the APC chairperson in the state, said Mr Babayemi and other defectors would enjoy equal opportunity as old members.

“Your decision to defect into the APC is a wise choice which was influenced by God Almighty who has been your political pathfinder as the APC is a party of the people,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Babayemi said he joined the opposition party with his entire political network and members of his Atunto group.

“Since Oyetola left governance, things have been terrible in Osun. We need to strive to ensure that the APC government returns to Osun. From today, it is an APC meeting from ward to local councils and to the state level,’’ he said.

Speaking on why he left the PDP, Mr Oyedokun said the ideals of the founding fathers of the main opposition party had been sorely contaminated

While welcoming the new members, Ajibola Basiru, the APC national secretary, urged the defectors not to behave like strangers, saying, “I welcome you into our party on behalf of the National Working Committee.”

APC flags were later presented to Mr Oyedokun and other defectors.

