The Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Dapo Abiodun administration of evading responsibility and failing to address the deteriorating infrastructure surrounding the Wole Soyinka Train Station in Abeokuta.

In a statement by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole, PDP condemned what it described as the government’s habitual practice of shifting blame instead of taking decisive action.

In response to recent media reports urging the Ogun State Government to attend to the feeder roads leading to and from the train station, which are in bad condition, the government had said it would require approval from the federal government before embarking on any rehabilitation works on the roads.

But the PDP dismissed the claim as a feeble attempt to deflect accountability, asserting that the state government had a constitutional obligation to maintain all roads within its jurisdiction, regardless of their proximity to federal facilities.

“It is a clear manifestation of the government’s lack of commitment to responsive governance and its penchant for evading accountability,” the statement added.

The PDP highlighted the dire state of the roads surrounding the railway station, emphasising the suffering endured by residents due to the government’s failure to address the infrastructure decay.

The party lamented that it was completely heartbreaking to witness the government’s disregard for the plight of the people.

It noted that residents had endured years of neglect and broken promises, while the state government remained aloof and unresponsive to their needs.

The party called on Mr Abiodun to stop being detached from governance and take immediate action to rectify the situation.

It urged swift measures to address the crumbling infrastructure around the Wole Soyinka Train Station.

