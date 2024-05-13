The Ondo State Amotekun Corps says it has arrested no fewer than 45 suspected criminals at different locations across the state.

Adetunji Adeleye, state commander of the corps, made the disclosure while parading the suspects before journalists on Monday in Akure.

Mr Adeleye, who said the suspects were arrested during the 24/7 constant patrol of the corps, said that the offences committed ranged from breaking of shops, kidnapping to cultism, among others.

The Amotekun commander said one of the criminals, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested for allegedly engaging in vandalisation of electricity transformers in the state.

“Of particular note is a set of criminals which faith caught up with, while cutting the cables, when electricity was supplied and burnt half of his body.

“We arrested him, because the moment it happened, he was rushed to three different hospitals and when they got wind that detectives from Amotekun were on their trail, they moved him out of Akure.

“We also trailed him to the location and brought him in a very terrible state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“He was to be killed so that he will not reveal his sponsors.

“We had to revive him and brought him to the health facility of the corps where we spent a lot of money to make him come back to life.

READ ALSO: Ogun Assembly seeks restructuring of Amotekun to improve community policing

“He was able to tell us about nine other members of the gang, including their godfather who is on the run. We are on the trail of the godfather,” Adeleye said.

The Amotekun commander assured the people of the state that the government was resolute in guaranteeing the safety of their lives and properties.

“We want to appeal that members of the public should give us timely and accurate information to work with because more than 70 per cent of these criminals were apprehended due to the timely information that we got,” he said. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

