Seventeen travellers sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple road accidents, which occurred along the Ota-Idiroko Road, Ogun State, on Saturday.

Spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, confirmed that the accident occurred at the Iju bridge segment of the road at about 8.55a.m.

According to the FRSC, 32 people were involved in the crash, 12 male and 20 female adults.

“17 people sustained injuries while the remaining 15 people were unhurt, no life was lost in the multiple crash,” the FRSC said in a statement.

The statement said a total of three vehicles and a tricycle were involved in the multiple accident.

Mrs Okpe disclosed that the suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed on the part of the driver of a Sinotruk.

According to her, the driver tried to negotiate the bend at Iju bridge at a high speed, and in the process lost control before crashing into other vehicles.

Mrs Okpe stated that the injured victims had been taken to the Ota General Hospital for medical attention.

