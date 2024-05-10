As part of its ongoing commitment to a thriving 24-hour economy, the Lagos State Government is set to establish five additional power hubs across the metropolis. These hubs will provide residents with an alternative source of clean energy.

The state government said that these additional power hubs earmarked would complement the six solar POCs (proof-of-concept solar), a technology that involves testing a solar energy system’s feasibility, giving Lagosians better power supply alternatives.

The commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, disclosed this on Wednesday during the 2024 Ministerial press briefing, which the Special Adviser also attended to the governor on Mineral Resources, Engr. Abiola Olowu held at the Bagulda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

He stressed that renewable energy is the cornerstone of the government’s clean electricity plans for Lagos. Mr Ogunleye added that a plan was to develop one-gigawatt grid-scale solar energy capacity for the clean Lagos electricity market.

He said over ten sites have been considered for the one-gigawatt solar grid-scale project, including the Egbin terminal plant site, Ikorodu, Badagry, Agbara, Ogudu, and others.

Gas tubes, too

Aside from this, the commissioner disclosed that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has distributed over 10,000 gas tubes to petty traders in Lagos to reduce their dependence on firewood and other unclean sources.

He said: “We have distributed over 10,000 gas tubes to the residents to abandon other unclean energy. We believe this source is better and healthy for the traders and other Lagosians patronising them.”

“While we are encouraging this, the government will intensify enforcement to curb the haphazard establishment of gas plants and shops in the state. This is to ensure that everyone adheres to safety.”

“The commissioner added that the Lagos state government would be partnering with the Federal Government to ensure gas and fuel stations do not cause harm to the people in the state. We want to ensure that our people are safe in Lagos.”

The commissioner, meanwhile, disclosed that the government would be embarking on other research to discover new mineral resources that could boost Lagos’s revenue annually.

He noted that the discovery of oil in Lagos assisted the state in joining the oil-producing states and receiving derivation from the federal government.

The commissioner said: “Between 2018 and 2019, the state government received N131 million from the Federal Government as part of oil derivation.

Also, between 2020 and 2021, the Lagos state government received N3.78 billion.

“But asset owners have been having problems. If they cannot produce, there will be no money or Lagos. The state government is engaging them to ensure that they return to the field. We hope that before the end of the year, they will find new technical partners and can go back to production.”

