The Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal has temporarily relocated to Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, where the appellate court is handling a backlog of over 100 cases.

Four panels began sitting on Thursday, with three panellists each at the Judiciary Complex in Kobape, on the outskirts of Abeokuta.

Described as an intervention week, the court is using the period to handle the cases which emanated from Ogun State and constitute 80 per cent of cases before the court.

The state Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, addressing journalists on the development, noted that the cases, mostly on commercial activities, constituted the bulk of cases before the appellate court.

He said this explained the temporary relocation of the court from Ibadan in Oyo State to Ogun State.

“Statistically, the bulk of cases handled by the Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal emanate from Ogun State. It is long due for the state to have its division of the court of appeal,” he stated.

The President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, a Justice, has been present in the state to monitor the intervention exercise.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has solicited the creation of the state’s Division of the Court of Appeal to aid quick dispensation of justice.

Mr Abiodun made the request when he received the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said the setting up of the Ogun Division of the Court would ease the workload of judges in the Ibadan Division.

“My plea is that this initiative that you have resuscitated, perhaps we can have it repeated periodically and this will be as a precursor to the request that we made sometime in 2020 when I wrote to the then President, asking that he should please consider setting up the Ogun State Division of the Court of Appeal.

“That request is strengthened by your trip here because you also alluded to the fact that when you were in the Ibadan Division, most cases were from Ogun State,” he said.

The governor, who commended the Appeal Court President for working tirelessly to ensure quick disposition of appeals in all the divisions through her “decongestion initiative,” noted that this would lead to an efficient justice delivery system in the country, as justice delayed is justice denied.

According to the Appeal Court president, about 150 cases are to be heard and concluded in the scheme, which is being handled by 10 panels.

“I am sure these cases would span between criminal, commercial and civil cases, and this will immediately unlock enterprises and commercial activities, and strengthen social order that otherwise would have been stopped because of the dragging of the cases for many years,” the governor said.

He disclosed that his administration had carried out several reforms aimed at repositioning the justice system, including the implementation of the Multi-Court House Scheme, as well as the appointment of 22 judges in the state.

Speaking earlier, the Appeal Court president, Ms Dongban-Mensem, said her visit to the Ibadan Division was to reduce appeal cases that had been dragging due to lack of time, occasioned by election and commercial appeals.

She disclosed that the Division had one of the highest workloads of all the divisions of the Courts of Appeal, adding that the situation was made worse by the depletion of judges as a result of posting, promotion, retirement or death.

She regretted that the Ibadan Division of the court, which had two divisions in the past, was reduced to one, hence the current workload. She, however, assured that something would be done to address the imbalance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

