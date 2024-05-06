Residents and motorists plying the Abeokuta and Sagamu interchange axis of Ogun State have raised the alarm over the continued blackout along the road and the consequences in terms of safety along the routes.

The residents noted that given the poor security situation across the country, driving at night along the stretch between Abeokuta, the interchange expressway, and Isiun–Akobape axis had become very dangerous.

Specifically, the residents frowned at the sudden disappearance of the state government’s generating set installed at the interchange, which served as a source of alternative power supply along the routes.

The governor had earlier made provision for big generating sets to ensure that the stretch of the road was always lit at night.

This had assured motorists of safety while plying the interchange expressway leading to the township in the state.

“The six heavy duty generating sets were strategically put in some locations around the axis to illuminate the area at night and contribute to the safety of lives and properties of residents. But we suddenly woke up one day and saw that they had disappeared,” Muritala Asekun, a resident, told PREMIUM TIMES.

He added that the generators only functioned for a few months and stopped working when the fuel subsidy removal was announced.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“That brought total darkness to the area,” he noted, saying that the state government could have considered the use of solar, which is less expensive, instead.

Some other residents and motorists, however, confirmed that the generating sets stopped working long before the federal government removed the subsidy on petroleum products.

Another resident, Ariyibi Alowonle, disclosed that while the generators worked and the streetlights were powered, criminality and other social vices were reduced significantly along the axis.

On her part, Bosede Kajola expressed the belief that the high rate of crime being witnessed in the area in recent times was a result of the absence of streetlights along the roads.

A motorist, Stephen Babalola, on his part, stated that when streetlights were functioning, many motorists and commuters were saved from untimely deaths usually occasioned by the darkness in the area.

In his reaction, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media, Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, explained that government property was everyone’s property, and the government could not fold its arms and allow vandals to hold sway.

He disclosed that most of the poles and cables the government installed to improve the living conditions of the people were being vandalised by miscreants.

Responding to the disappearance of the heavy-duty generating sets, Mr Akinmade said the government noticed that some vandals were removing vital components from the generators, necessitating the decision to remove them.

He disclosed that plans were afoot to replace them with solar alternatives.

He pointed out that those communities where the generating sets were domiciled ought to have protected the government property provided to make lives meaningful to residents and raise the alarm about the activities of vandals in that corridor.

On the plans to light up the entire state with solar power, Mr Akinmade said that work was at the final stage of installation, adding that the alternative would not be for the Abeokuta interchange, Isiun–Akobape axis, but across the entire state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

