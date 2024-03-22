Two-time governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has dropped his ambition to contest the November 16 governorship election.

He will, therefore, not be part of the primary election of the party slated for April 25.

Mr Jegede, who is from Ondo Central senatorial district, was the candidate of the PDP in 2016 and 2020 and lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He told reporters in Akure that although the constitution of the PDP is silent on zoning, he would rather respect the decision of the party leadership to zone the ticket to Ondo South.

He told his supporters to remain and work for the progress of the party in future elections.

“It is time to rebuild the party for victory,” he said, noting that he would allow other aspirants to try their luck to see if they could ultimately win the next governorship election.

“A decision has to be taken whether we need to repeat the same process that we passed through in 2016 and 2020.

“After several intensive and extensive consultations, consolidations, and reconsiderations, it became obvious that we need to reexamine whether to proceed or take a detour that could guarantee an alignment with the preponderance of opinion in terms of the quest for equitable representation, equity, and fair play, particularly at the level of governorship,” he said.

Mr Jegede, however, restated that the party constitution was not receptive to zoning, as demonstrated through the election of successive governors, whose elections were not based on zoning but on merit.

“I must state here, albeit clearly that the succession since the civilian administration had witnessed the emergence of two Governors (Chief Adebayo Adefarati and Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu) from the Northern Senatorial district. Governors Olusegun Agagu and current Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa, from the Southern Senatorial District.

“The central produced Governor Olusegun Mimiko. Their respective tenures had been based on both constitutional provisions and/or providence. Today, we have an array of governorship aspirants who are competent and distinguished in their various callings. We also have those who have shown exceptional qualities, including consistency and unalloyed loyalty to the party.

“I feel it is time to allow these men the opportunity to try their luck in the primary and by God’s grace, ultimately win the governorship election. All the aspirants would be accorded every support that is available at my disposal,” he stressed.

Mr Jegede directed his supporters to make necessary sacrifices to ensure victory for the PDP in the forthcoming election.

He also said he was committed to making all necessary sacrifices to provide solutions to the problems of the party rather than join in compounding them.

He added that the success of the PDP was possible if everyone worked together.

“I, therefore, request you to join hands with the party leadership in your wards and our various local government areas to ensure a rancour-free primary and a successful outing in the forthcoming governorship elections,” he added.

Recall that the spokesperson of the party in the state, Kennedy Peretei, had said the zoning of the party’s ticket to the south was expedient given the current trend in the state’s political landscape.

He said it would be running against the tide to field a candidate from any other zone when the dominant feeling in the state is for the next governor to emerge from the south.

The APC is also fielding all-southern aspirants ahead of its primaries following the zoning arrangement.

The state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, from the southern senatorial district, is an aspirant on the platform of the APC.

