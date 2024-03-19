The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) found 14 of its officers guilty of corruption and misconduct while performing their duties in the past four months.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Bakare-Oki said that since his assumption of office on November 20, 2023, a total of 18 officers had faced the authority’s personnel management board over misconduct, and 14 were found guilty.

According to Mr Bakare-Oki, punishments have been meted out to the erring officers.

He said that the punishments ranged from dismissal and reduction in rank to voluntary retirement and issuance of warning letters.

“There are stipulated rules, and we have our code of conduct.

“The modus operandi is that any of our men found wanting either in terms of extortion or any other form of illicit act will be given a query.

“After the query, the officer or personnel will be slated for personnel management board’s discipline,” he said.

On payment of fines with cash by motorists, the LASTMA general manager said it was not allowed.

He said every payment must be made into Lagos State Government’s account through a bank.

“If any official extorts money in the guise of bank network issues, the official should be reported to LASTMA.

“He or she will face appropriate sanctions,” he said.

He advised LASTMA officers not to live above board and operate within the ambit of the law, the LASTMA code of conduct and all stipulated rules and regulations.

“We are laying emphasis on training and retraining of our men so that we can achieve better service delivery to Lagosians,” he said.

He urged motorists to obey all traffic laws, rules and regulations especially the 2018 Reform Transport Sector Law of Lagos State.

“They should always be patient and prioritise safety.

“Lives and interests of other road users are equally important.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

