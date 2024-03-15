The late Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Olalekan Balogun, has been laid to rest.

The late monarch, who was the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land, was laid to rest according to Islamic rite at his family residence, in Ibadan amidst a large crowd of mourners.

The Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Sheikh Abdulganiy Agbotomokekere, led Islamic leaders to conduct burial arrangements and prayers on the remains of Oba Balogun.

Earlier at the lying-in-state held at the ancient Mapo hall, Ibadan, tributes were showered on the late Olubadan who many described as a peace-loving person.

The Olubadan-in-council, family and prominent persons in Ibadan paid homage as a sign of last respect to the late monarch.

Speaking with journalists, the deputy governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal, described the late Olubadan as a cerebral monarch who took issues intellectually.

Mr Lawal also said the late Olubadan was a friendly and jovial monarch. He prayed that he would meet his creator in peace.

The deputy governor assured that the state government will get involved in further programmes to give the monarch a befitting funeral.

“Let me assure you, on behalf of the governor of Oyo State, who is, this evening, unavoidably absent, that whatever it takes to give a befitting funeral would be done whenever the governor comes back to the state. For now, his Islamic rite has been done; we have given him that rite and we believe sincerely that moving forward, whatever programmes that will follow will get the involvement of the state government,” Mr Lawal said.

Also speaking, the late Olubadan’s younger brother, Kola Balogun, said the death of Olubadan was shocking.

He described the late Olubadan as a godly man, an intellectual and a humanitarian par excellence.

The late monarch’s younger brother said he was still with him three days ago, adding that the late monarch did not show any sign he was leaving soon.

“He lived a fulfilled life. As a technocrat, he rose to the peak of his career in the academic world. He was a gubernatorial candidate in 1999 and performed wonderfully where he contested with the likes of Bola Ige, Olunloyo and he was the first Olubadan to be a senator, the first to crown other kings.

“He has so many firsts to his credit, and you could see from people’s testimony, his time was peaceful and there was a touch of his intellect in all that happened. The neighbourhood crime rate went down during his time due to his administration, and the issue of land grabbing has reduced. There was peace, tranquility and love among Ibadan people,” he said.

