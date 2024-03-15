The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, has passed away.

The 42nd Olubadan died days after marking his second year coronation anniversary..

News of the death of the 81-year-old Ibadan traditional ruler was confirmed by his media aide, Dele Ogunsola, late Thursday evening.

Oba Balogun died at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan few hours after admission at the facility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first-class traditional ruler ascended the throne on 11 March 2022 after the demise of his predecessor, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo on Thursday, confirmed the passing away of the monarch.

The governor made this announcement in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, on Thursday night.

Governor Makinde described the Olubadan as an epitome of royal excellence and a great achiever, who made great marks on Ibadanland in just a little over two years of his reign.

He expressed his condolences to the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council and the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State, praying to God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased monarch.

He said: “With total submission to the will of God, I announce the passing unto glory of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“A mighty Iroko has fallen; Oba Dr. Balogun has joined the ancestors.

“In Kabiyesi, Ibadanland had a cosmopolitan and well-experienced Olubadan, who made indelible marks on the sands of history and achieved greatly within a short while.

“On behalf of the Government and good People of Oyo State, I condole with the immediate family of the Oba Dr. Balogun, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council and the people of Ibadanland.

“It is my prayer that God grants repose to the soul of our late monarch.”

Earlier on Monday, the Olubadan had expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for clocking two years on the throne.

He thanked members of his advisory council for their unflinching support so far.

The monarch, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media, Oladele Ogunsola, had said the second anniversary, which coincided with the commencement of this year’s Ramadan, was an opportunity for him to ask for prayers for the country.

The monarch said his clocking two years on the throne was a special grace from his creator, which he could not take for granted.

Late Olubadan to be buried Friday — Family

Meanwhile, the late Olubadan will be buried on Friday evening in Ibadan, a family member has announced.

The late Oba who will be buried at his Aliiwo ancestral home by 4 p.m. according to Islamic rites.

His younger brother, Kola Balogun, disclosed in a statement by the late Olubadan’s media aide, Oladele Ogunsola, that “Olubadan bowed out gracefully this evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan after a brief illness.”

He added that the late Ibadan traditional ruler was taken to the hospital after having stayed indoors throughout Tuesday on account of a slight malaria fever.

“Baba was hale and hearty on Monday, when he personally received the few guests who paid him congratulatory visits on his second year anniversary on that day,” Dr Kola Balogun said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Olubadan was a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree holder, and a former university lecturer.

He was also a former management staff member of Shell British Petroleum, a former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Nigeria People’s Party (NPP), former Senator and a successful businessman.

His last official outing was the Olubadan Advisory Council’s meeting which he presided over on Saturday.

The late Olubadan is survived by wives, children and grandchildren.

