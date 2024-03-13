A group, under the auspices of the Ekiti Tax for Service, has demanded transparency in the implementation of the N1.4 billion earmarked for the Ekiti International Cargo Airport in the 2024 budget and other provisions in the appropriation.

The Tax for Service policy group, which comprises the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), FIDA, artisans, hoteliers, market women, and traditional chiefs, among others, said that tax payment would not be difficult for the citizens of the state if they get value for their money.

The chairperson, Ekiti Tax for Service, Christopher Oluwadare, who is a professor, stated this on Wednesday at the unveiling of the Ekiti State Tax for Service Group Demand in 2024 budget, which was facilitated by the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) in partnership with the Nigerian Civil Society Situationroom and UK International Development.

According to him, parts of the demands of the group include the N1.4 billion budgeted for the completion of the Ekiti International Cargo Airport, the money budgeted for youth/farmer empowerment and subventions to farmers.

Others include the money allocated for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, rehabilitation of markets across the state, sustainable urban/rural water supply, sanitation and hygiene, among others.

“Tax is compulsory because the government expects citizens to pay tax. But the tax will be voluntary and easy to collect if people who are mandated to pay tax can point to one thing or the other that the taxes they paid are used for.

“This project is to help sell the government’s vision and projects in tax collection. This is so especially now that the federal government and other sub-national entities are trying to increase their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) because they cannot continue to rely on oil money or money coming from Abuja for payment of salaries and execution of projects,” he said.

Mr Oluwadare said the stakeholders were coming together to look at the various aspects of the budget as it concerned their members, and to monitor the implementation.

“We are building our capacity on how to monitor projects so that at the end of the day, we can say this is where the project is located.

“We will be meeting continuously; we will visit all the MDAs to raise our observations about the implementation of the budget. In doing so, we will get feedback on the state of the projects; if there is a need to escalate it, we will invite the media and inform them of our observations.

“If a road is to be constructed and it is captured in the 2024 budget and by August, nothing has been done, we will march to the Ministry of Works to demand why it has not started,” he said.

