Prompted by intelligence from security agencies, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, summoned the State Security Council meeting over threats to peace in rural communities and public schools.

He said the development had become imperative to secure local communities against criminal elements and other breaches capable of jeopardising the safety of the citizenry.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Mr Adeleke was quoted to have referred to intelligence snippets of deliberate mobilisation of criminal elements to the rural areas, stressing that “such reports are alarming and pose serious concerns to the well-being of Osun people.”

While expressing concern about reports that those behind the plot are targeting disruption of farming activities through kidnappings and attacks on rural farm settlements, he declared that his government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the effective security of the state.

“It was further revealed that schools are being targeted with abductions and attacks as a way of distracting them from the implementation of the safe school initiative and the multi-billion naira infrastructure plan.

“While a meeting of the state security council has been summoned, preliminary directives have been issued to school authorities to take precautions to enhance the safety of pupils and students,” the statement read in part.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Education and all education agencies have also been ordered to review safety measures in schools in line with the Safe School initiative.

“The governor further directs the Food Security Committee to submit an interim report to allow for immediate actions to safeguard farm security and secure farmers as the rainy season knocks on the door.

“We expect the initial report to contain practical and implementable measures to safeguard our farming communities through closer integration and mobilisation of the local hunters and forest rangers,” the statement highlighted.

Mr Adeleke further announced his plans to embark on major reforms of the Amotekun security network, frowning at the internal rivalry, opposition penetration and external intervention that are negatively affecting its operations.

“I have summoned a meeting of the State Security Council to firm up all plans. I assure our people that I am on top of the situation. We are committed to securing our schools, our farms, our society.

“No stone will be left unturned to disrupt plans of enemies of progress to plunge the state into crisis. I urge members of the public to inform security agencies of any unusual movement or activities across the state,” Mr Adeleke said.

