A magistrate court in Iseyin, Oyo State, has sentenced a 19-year-old teenager, Isaac Olaoti, to six months imprisonment for stealing electric cables.

Mr Olaoti was convicted by the chief magistrate court, headed by A.S Durowoju.

The convict, it was gathered, was caught while stealing the electric cables, a property of the Oyo State government worth N50,000, at the Oke-Oja maternity centre in Iseyin.

He pleaded guilty to the crime upon arraignment, begging the magistrate to temper justice with mercy.

According to the magistrate, the offence committed is contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 390(9) of the criminal code cap 38 vol 11 law of Oyo State, Nigeria 2000.

The magistrate subsequently sentenced him to six months imprisonment with an option of four weeks of community service.

