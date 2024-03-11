No fewer than 269 minors and infants, between the ages of a day old and 16 years, were reportedly raped between January and December last year in Ogun State.

According to data released by the Directorate of Women Affairs in the Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development on Monday, 52 out of the total number of victims are between the ages of zero and eight years.

The Director of Women Empowerment in the ministry, Wonuola Kazzim, explained that some of the victims are 41-day-old babies who were raped by men in their 50s and 60s respectively.

Mrs Kazzim disclosed that 16 among the arrested suspects have been prosecuted for alleged molestation, and sentenced to seven years imprisonment each.

She noted that the lack of forensic evidence to prove many of the rape cases in court posed a great challenge for many of the victims to get justice.

According to her, this development discourages many of the victims from speaking out.

She, however, said the Ogun State government has embarked on an awareness and sensitisation campaign in public schools and markets to encourage parents, guardians and victims to always report cases of rape and defilement of minors to the government.

She called on the state government to establish a special court to fast-track the prosecution of sex offenders and the process of getting justice for the victims.

Mrs Kazzim noted that the likely punishment for offenders in the state should be a life jail term or 14 years imprisonment, but because most of the cases lacked forensic evidence, the court is always constrained to give lesser sentences.

In a reaction, a medical expert at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Rotimi Akintunde, blamed the menace on historical psychotic illnesses from the molesters, which have remained undetected.

Mr Akintunde argued that it was a psychiatric disorder for an adult to molest a minor or teenager, saying no one in his or her saner mind would have sexual arousal for a minor.

He said, “It is a psychiatric disorder. They must be having paedophilia. It is child abuse and must be severely dealt with. No matter how much we condemn or prosecute them for what they have done, we need to also rehabilitate them.

“It is not enough to get them arrested and charge them to court; we need to refer them to psychiatric homes for proper rehabilitation. They are social deviants,” he noted.

