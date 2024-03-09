The Police in Lagos State have arrested a mother for attempting to kill her sick child, using a poisonous insecticide, “Sniper’’.

The Police Spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, reported the attempt to the police on Friday.

He said the chief security officer at the hospital reported to the police that the mother brought her one-year-and-seven-month-old daughter to the hospital for treatment.

He added that the mother confessed to a doctor at the hospital that she gave the child “Sniper’’ to drink on Sunday when her convulsion was not abating.

“The mother said she gave the liquid to her child so she could rest from her excessive convulsions.

“Detectives were immediately dispatched to the hospital where they met the baby receiving treatment.

“The mother has been taken in for investigation after the child had received treatment,’’ Mr Hundeyin said. (NAN)

