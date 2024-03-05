The Ibadan zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of seven internet fraudsters.

According to a statement by the EFCC head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, the convicts include Adio Olakunle, Adebanjo Samuel, Ezekiel Kolawole, Lukman Alabi, Sakiru Usman, Godwin Abaka and Amosu Gbenonu.

They were arraigned on one-count separate charge each before Justices M.O. Ishola, and O.A. Lajide of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan and S.O. Adeniyi of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Amosu Oladele Gbenonu, ‘M’ on or about 12 October, 2023, in Ibadan within the jurisdiction of this Court, with intent to defraud one Karl Ackman, did falsely represent yourself to be Sarah Williams, a white woman from the United States of America with google account sarah.dawkwills241@gmail.com which representation you knew to be false, thereby committing the offence of personation contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.”

Mr Oyewale stated that all the defendants pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them.

Consequently, facts of the cases were reviewed and several incriminating documents were tendered before the courts by the prosecution counsels, urging the courts to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

After listening to the prayers of counsels, Justice Lajide convicted and sentenced Gbenonu, Abaka, Usman and Kolawole to six months community service each, while Alabi was sentenced to two months community service.

Also, Justice Ishola convicted and sentenced Samuel to six months community service and Justice Adeniyi sentenced Olakunle to four months community service.

Furthermore, Justice Lajide ordered Gbenonu to pay the sum of N2 million, Abaka to pay N1 million, Usman to pay N800, 000, while Kolawole is to pay the sum of N400, 000 as fines alongside their jail terms respectively.

The convicts were also ordered to restitute to their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

