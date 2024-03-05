Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, will, on Thursday, 7 March, flag off the construction of the 5.68km Erin Osun – Egbedi – Osogbo/Iwo express road project.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the project is one of the Inter-city roads as officially pronounced by Mr Adeleke during the launch of the multi-billion infrastructural projects of his administration.

When completed, aside from enhancing trade and commerce, the road is expected to boost the confidence of the motoring and non-motoring public, especially in the smooth conveyance of farm products from the rural to urban areas.

Mr Alimi stressed that because of its importance and strategic location, the road project will also reduce incessant accidents usually experienced in the axis.

The flag-off holds at Erin-Osun end of the road around Erin-Osun Town Hall, Oke Awesin Area, Erin-Osun, by 10 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

